Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group says is “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong election date and questioning the integrity of the election. It is the fourth such test of Facebook’s moderation system the human rights group has conducted over the past few months — and the fourth one Facebook has flubbed.

