Susan Unterberg honored by MacDowell for her arts advocacy

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a leading grant program for women’s artists will be honored by the MacDowell artists’ retreat this fall. Visual artist Susan Unterberg has been named this year’s winner of the Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award, cited for her leadership of Anonymous Was a Woman. Unterberg started the grant program in 1996, and kept her identity hidden for more than 20 years as a way of highlighting the anonymity of so many women in the arts. The phrase Anonymous Was a Woman is based on an observation by Virginia Woolf, who once noted that many anonymous poems turned out to be written by women.

