Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A red panda that spent two days on the lam after escaping from an Australian zoo was recaptured after he was spotted hanging out in a fig tree in a nearby park. Named Ravi, the 7-year-old panda had just arrived at Adelaide Zoo last week after he was brought in from another zoo. By Friday he was gone. Zookeepers tried to lure him down with bamboo and sweet corn, to no avail. They ended up firing a tranquilizing dart and catching him in blankets. The zoo’s director says Ravi is doing well as he recovers in an animal hospital. Meanwhile, the zoo is reviewing CCTV footage to figure out how he escaped.

