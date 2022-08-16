Blues guitarist, local favorite Kal David dies at 79

Beloved blues guitarist and musician Kal David died on Tuesday. He was 79 years old.

He died in his home in Palm Springs Tuesday morning from complications of pneumonia.

David was an international blues recording artist who performed all over the United States and Europe during his 50+ year career but ended up calling Palm Springs his home.

David was the owner and performer at "The Blue Guitar" club in downtown Palm Springs which he and his wife opened in 1998 and operated for six years.

More recently, David played at many local venues during the season including Vicky's of Santa Fe in Indian Wells.

In a statement on Facebook, David's wife Lauri Bono wrote," "Wanted you all to know that he loved you and thanked you for loving him. His music will live on as a testament to his incredible talent. He was a sweet, humble and wonderful man."

Kal and Lauri were both guests on Eye on the Desert several times over the years. We send our deepest condolences to Lauri and all of Kal's family during this difficult time.

He will be missed, and the music scene is poorer today for his loss.