Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning.

The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, was traveling at an unknown speed when she veered out of control, possibly after one of her vehicle's tires blew, according to the CHP. The vehicle overturned and rolled at least once, smashing through a freeway perimeter fence and coming to rest in front of a Caltrans storage yard.  

An off-duty paramedic witnessed the crash and rushed to Vallez's aid. Riverside County Fire Department personnel arrived within minutes and pronounced her dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

