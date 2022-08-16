Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.

Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews worked on the blaze.

The fire was contained at around 5:20 a.m. and officials confirmed that one unidentified person died at the scene.

Fire crews cleared the scene at around 8:40 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.