Dubai sees air travel surge, expects FIFA World Cup boost

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The chief executive of Dubai International Airport says the hub saw a surge in passengers over the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport for international travel, told The Associated Press Wednesday that he expects the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar to further boost traffic to the city-state’s airfield. Griffiths said the airport handled 160% more traffic over the past six months compared to the same period last year. Nearly 28 million travelers passed through the airport. The World Cup will revive Dubai’s second airport that went out of use during the pandemic.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.