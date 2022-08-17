Progress made on state Salton Sea project as water conservation mandate poses new troubles

A new mandate on water conservation could have some major impacts on the already struggling Salton Sea.

Extremely dry conditions continue to pose challenges and impacts to California and much of the Western U.S. The Colorado River has historically provided a reliable surface water supply to California and the West through previous droughts. That situation is now changing because of the basin’s long-term drought and climate change. The local water agencies who contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for Colorado River supplies have mixed circumstances - some rely entirely on Colorado River water while others have additional sources such as the State Water Project or local supplies. In early June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation asked the seven basin states and water users to submit a plan for reducing use of Colorado River supplies by 2 - 4 million-acre feet (MAF) beginning in 2023 to protect critical elevations in Lakes Powell and Mead. The Colorado River Board of California has been coordinating with the local agency water contractors, who have been working constructively and collaboratively to respond to Reclamation’s request. The state is working to support those discussions and to help ensure that impacts to the Salton Sea are addressed in any plan developed as part of this effort. As part of its statewide drought response activities, the state is already planning for the possibility that 2023 may be a fourth dry year. DWR will assist local agencies throughout California with the tools it has available, such as drought response and water conservation grants. For more information about the 24-month study projections and the Colorado River cuts, we recommend reaching out to the US Bureau of Reclamation. - Lisa Lien-Mager, CA Natural Resources Agency

