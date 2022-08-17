Southern California Power Companies Ask Consumers to Conserve Energy

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's power grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert due to excessive heat and high energy demand.

Customers of companies like Southern California Edison, a company that is adhering to the Flex Alert, are being asked to cut down on their energy at home to prevent rolling outages across the region.

Representatives of Southern California Edison ensure that observing the Flex Alert does not have to come at the cost of comfort

“Customers can take a number of steps before four o'clock, pre-cool your home, lower the air conditioning for a while, shut all the blinds and drapes to reduce any kind of heat coming in. And that way, at four o'clock, you can reduce the air conditioning," said, Jeffrey Monford, the Public Information Officer of Southern California Edison.

Some customers of Southern California Edison say that this small sacrifice makes a big difference for the community.

"Yes this seems like not a great thing but we have to do it. It's the reality of living together as people," said Henry Bates, a Coachella Valley resident.

Other ways to conserve energy include turning off unnecessary lights, holding off on using major appliances and adjusting your thermostat to 78º.

For more information on what you can do to save power at home, visit: https://www.flexalert.org/news