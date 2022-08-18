Australia upset at Indonesia reducing Bali bomber’s sentence
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s leader says it’s upsetting that Indonesia has reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people — meaning the terrorist could be freed within days if he’s granted parole. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he’d been told by Indonesian authorities that Umar Patek’s sentence had been reduced by another five months, taking his total reductions to almost two years. That means Patek could be released on parole ahead of the 20th anniversary of the bombings in October.