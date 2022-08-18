GOP candidate says call for Garland’s death was ‘facetious’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western New York said in an interview that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “should be executed,” before later clarifying that he wasn’t being serious. Carl Paladino made the comment Aug. 13 in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday. Paladino was criticizing Garland for authorizing a search former President Donald Trump’s home when he said the attorney general should be “not only impeached, he probably should be executed.” Pressed by the host, Paladino added “I’m just being facetious. The man should be removed from office.” A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

