Palestinian killed during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. His brother says he was walking home early on Friday when a bullet struck him in the head as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youths. The Israeli military says its troops entered two villages to arrest Palestinians suspected of taking part in or planning attacks. It says Palestinians hurled firebombs and opened fire at the soldiers, who shot back. Also on Friday, Israel approved an additional 1,500 work permits for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, less than two weeks after the territory’s militant Hamas rulers sat out the latest round of violence. This brings the total number of permits to 15,500.

