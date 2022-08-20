Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman’s ring lost in sea

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal tells The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger. A man with a metal detector found it buried beneath the sandy ocean floor after she posted a plea on Facebook.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.