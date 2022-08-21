Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed Fox and Croft as leaders of a wild plan to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan, and trigger chaos across the U.S. But defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were a bumbling, foul-mouthed pair exercising free speech and incapable of leading anything as extraordinary as an abduction. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in the Grand Rapids area.

