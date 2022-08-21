Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has left COVID-19 isolation after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and has reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home. She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week. An aide says the first lady arrived in Delaware on Sunday afternoon. Like the president, Jill Biden has been double vaccinated and boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She tested positive last Tuesday and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid. President Biden recently recovered from a rebound case of COVID-19.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.