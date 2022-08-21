Official: Flooding in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 9

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan overnight has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land,. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray. The head of Logar province’s Natural Disaster Management Ministry said it was still unknown how many were killed and injured by the rising waters. He said there were at least nine fatalities, however.

