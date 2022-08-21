Palm Springs Police Department uses virtual training to help officers

The Palm Springs Police Department is putting officers through an annual training that helps them develop their judgement skills.

Officers at the Palm Springs Police Department use a computerized firearm judgement simulator equipped with a laser gun once a year.

It runs through a variety of real life scenarios like responding to a mental health call or dealing with a traffic stop where the suspect becomes combative.

Palm Springs Police Department Range Master, Chuck Menley says, "Some of the scenarios are no shoot scenarios. So we combined both of them, so officers have no idea what's about to happen. Sort of like in real life, you don't know what to expect."

Unlike other trainings this one focuses primarily on judgement rather than technical skill.

Ultimately officers have to decide whether or not to shoot.

"Misjudgments in this area, you know, can be devastating. The officers' lives are at stake, and the lives of people in the community and any innocent people that might near a critical situation."

Although it may look like a video game, Menley tells me the department takes the training very seriously.

"Five minutes after they leave the classroom, they could actually be facing these situations for real," says Menley.

Palm Springs Police Department also makes this training available to different community groups like the Community Police Academy. You can learn more about the Community Police Academy here.

"A lot of people have a lot of misconceptions about police use of force, especially deadly force," adds Menley.

Several people that have experienced the simulation are shocked at how quickly a situation can escalate.