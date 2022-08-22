Skip to Content
CV sophomore Aaron Ramirez earns play of the week honors for 3 touchdown game

Arabs sophomore star Aaron Ramirez had three touchdowns in the team's win on Friday night and was voted as our the play of the week winner for Week 1 of high school football.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur

