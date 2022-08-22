CV sophomore Aaron Ramirez earns play of the week honors for 3 touchdown game
Arabs sophomore star Aaron Ramirez had three touchdowns in the team's win on Friday night and was voted as our the play of the week winner for Week 1 of high school football.
