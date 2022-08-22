Drier conditions for now with more moisture on Wednesday

Conditions are slightly drier than yesterday's. Dew points are hovering in the 40s and lower 50s today as monsoon moisture has dissipated for the time being.

A ridge of high pressure will move further into the Coachella Valley tomorrow which will allow more moisture to return.

Increased moisture is expected on Wednesday which will increase the likelihood of high elevation storms that may drift into the valley. Isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours.

The possibility for isolated storm activity remains on Thursday as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down.

Drier and cooler conditions are expected this weekend.