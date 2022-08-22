Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies executed a drug warrant at her cousin’s home have filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the deadly raid violated the slain woman’s civil rights. Latoya James died May 4, 2021, after Camden County deputies with a warrant knocked down the door to her cousin’s home at about 5 a.m. Attorneys for James’ family say the deputies surprised the occupants, prompting James’ cousin to open fire and deputies to shoot back. The local district attorney declined to bring criminal charges against the deputies. A spokesman for Sheriff Jim Proctor declined to comment. The lawsuit seeks at least $25 million in damages.

