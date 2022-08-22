Skip to Content
Fire burns two homes, travel trailer in La Quinta cove

Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned two homes and a travel trailer.

The scene was on the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m.  

13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. 

No injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is under investigation. Officials say one home was destroyed, while another was damaged.

Electricity was cut off to some neighboring homes.

