Parents of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez reflect on his life nearly a year after his death

Friday, August 26th marks 1 year since Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was killed in action.

He was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan last year.

His parents tell News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao it’s been a tough one, but the love and support of the community has helped them through it.

“It’s still like unreal, like I’m just still hoping to wake up and have it not be true," said his mother Alicia Lopez.

For Alicia and Herman Lopez, a year has almost gone by. But they say it feels like just yesterday when their son was still at home. “It’s a date that we’ve thought of for a long time, and kind of were dreading knowing that it would eventually come around," Herman said.

His parents tell us he was dedicated, hard working and always lived by the term 'full send'.

“He never knew a middle ground. He always just like okay we’re doing it or we’re doing it all the way,” Alicia explained. She remembers all of the times Hunter would come home and train.

She told me she misses those moments the most. “I miss hearing the crocs and the reloading of the gun and that kinda of stuff. Like I miss hearing that.”

Although Lopez dedicated his life to service, his parents tell me it was much more than just that. They say helping people was just who he was. “He just did it, it was just kind of the way he was. So it wasn’t like a mind set of saying, I’m gonna dedicate myself to service or anything like that. He just did," Herman said.

And that Hunter never asked for anything in return. “He never just wanted the recognition, he just kinda did it. It’s who he was.”

Losing him was the hardest thing they’ve ever had to go through, but seeing the way the community has honored Hunter over the past year has helped them push through. “It’s been from day 1, it’s been like really within hours if not less we had people at our home. Our co-workers from the Sheriff’s Department, our family and friends,” Herman said.

And to honor the fallen hero, a billboard you’ll be able to see driving east down the Interstate 10 right before the Jefferson Street exit. It's a spot where his parents drive by everyday, so they can see it every time they come home.

I-10 East before Jefferson St. exit

“We’re hoping that in carrying on this mission in Hunter’s name and just doing a whole lot, hopefully a lot of good deeds you know for others, his name will continue to be out there.”

Anyone is welcome to join the candlelight vigil in honor of Lopez and the 12 other U.S. service members whose lives were taken too soon. It’ll be at the La Quinta Civic Center Park starting at 7 p.m.