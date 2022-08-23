Russian mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing

MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined up to pay tribute to the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker who died in a car bombing that Moscow has blamed on Ukrainian intelligence. Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night. Her father, Alexander Dugin, was widely believed to be the intended target. He is a philosopher, writer and political theorist who ardently supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine. Speaking at a farewell ceremony for his daughter on Tuesday, Dugin said she had “died for the people, died for Russia.”

