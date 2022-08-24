Visit Greater Palm Springs Launches Oasis of Art Campaign

Visit Greater Palm Springs is bringing the local art scene to locals and visitors with the launch of their Oasis of Art campaign.

The campaign was created local artists, events and hidden art gems to the public.

Tyson Knight, a local urban pop artists, is just one of the artists being featured by the Oasis of Art campaign. Visit Greater Palm Springs created a video series called Art and Sol which includes Knight along with other painters, illustrators, muralists, fashion designers, sculptors and a drag queen.

Knight says that being a part of the Oasis of Art campaign can help give artists like him the exposure they need.

“They're actually helping you reach people and get your artwork to masses of people, and so other people can appreciate it," Knight said.

The Oasis of Art campaign is also featuring Aneka Brown and her bold and colorful apparel that celebrates her African heritage and classic Palm Springs fashion.

Brown said that being included in the series makes her feel more connected to the community.

“It just validates that what I'm doing is being seen and being noticed and being appreciated," Brown said.

Visit Greater Palm Springs representatives want to make art more accessible.

“We really just wanted to create this resource for people to enjoy and engage with and really inspire, and highlight all of these local artists, as well as all of the art that's in the destination," said Colleen Pace, the spokesperson of the Oasis of Art campaign.

The campaign will also relaunch the artsGPS app which features more than 100 outdoor public art installations.

Users can take a self-guided tour of mural, sculptures, and art galleries around the Coachella Valley.

Visit Greater Palms Springs hopes locals and visitors use the tools they are providing to make an adventure out of the local art scene.

“You can really create your own art experience in the destination, along with all of the many events that we have, that you can enjoy and attend, that are art," said Colleen Pace.