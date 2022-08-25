Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified

Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs.

KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store.

Police confirmed the collision Thursday morning saying it involved a pedestrian and a driver in a possible sport utility vehicle traveling southbound on the 12000 block of Palm Drive at Cahuilla Avenue.

Nava died at the scene shortly after the 8:10 PM collision, despite CalFire and EMS crews attempting to administer life-saving aid. Police say the driver fled.

Viewer photos showed the scene at Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is now investigating.

The department asks anyone with information to contact Sergeant Scott Hazen at (760) 329-6411.