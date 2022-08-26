Mesquite Country Club HOA file lawsuit to block Oswit Land Trust’s planned nature preserve

The Mesquite Country Club Homeowners Association cancelled their Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday morning.

One of the most pressing issues on the agenda was the discussion surrounding the lawsuit to block Oswit Land Trust's nature preserve at the Mesquite Golf Course.

Jane Garrison, President of the Oswit Land Trust notified News Channel 3 that the meeting was cancelled.

Oswit Land Trust is planning to convert the Mesquite Golf Course into a nature preserve.

Last month, the land trust announced it had purchased 180 acres in the Mesquite Golf Club to create a habitat for animals.

"We will not be running a golf course on this property that is the bottom line. This property will be turned into a nature preserve. And the only thing that changes with this lawsuit is when it happens," Garrison told News Channel 3 on Friday. "The only thing this lawsuit does is it's going to make lawyers make more money and it's going to try to slow down our process."

The preserve would be named the 'Prescott Preserve" to honor Brad Prescott whose foundation donated money to the trust for the purchase.

The property stretches from El Cielo Road to Sunrise Way.

Oswit Land Trust was set to attend the HOA's board meeting this morning.

"We wrote to the board a couple of days ago and we asked them to drop this lawsuit against us wetland trust. And we asked them to meet and to have a resolution and to hear their concerns and they have refused to do that," Garrison said.

