More than 80 people rescued from Philippine ferry fire

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine coast guard personnel and volunteers have rescued all but two of more than 80 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire as it approached a port. The incident Friday south of Manila prompting many people onboard to jump into the water as flames spread fast in windy weather. The coast guard said Saturday that authorities are checking if two unaccounted-for passengers are missing or were rescued without telling the officials leading the search. The M/V Asia Philippines was listing as carrying 49 passengers and 38 crewmembers. A rescued passenger says the ferry was about a mile from the Batangas port when smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames.

