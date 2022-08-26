Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools. The singer was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial. The arrest sparked outrage on social media and government critics said the move was an effort by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate his religious and conservative support base ahead of elections in 10 months’ time. The charges were based on a joke Gulsen made during a concert in Istanbul in April. A video of the singer making the comments began circulating on social media recently, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.