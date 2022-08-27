Buses move 400 asylum-seekers from squalid Dutch camp

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities have transferred hundreds of asylum-seekers away from a makeshift camp outside an overcrowded migrant reception center in the northeastern Netherlands. The move came after a damning report called the area where about 700 people were sleeping rough this week a health hazard. A team from the Inspectorate for Health Care and Youth said after visiting the temporary camp outside the center in the village of Ter Apel that there was “a serious risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases as a result of the total lack of hygiene.” A spokesman for the government’s asylum-seeker accommodation organization said Saturday that about 400 asylum-seekers were moved overnight to alternative accommodations in different municipalities.

