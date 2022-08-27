Serbia’s leader says EuroPride won’t happen due to threats

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says the country won’t allow a pan-European LGBTQ Pride event to take place in its capital next month. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the decision to cancel the Sept. 12-18 EuroPride celebration, citing threats from right-wing extremists and fears of clashes. Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event. Vucic said Saturday that a crisis with neighboring Kosovo and economic problems were among the reasons why the Balkan nation’s authorities didn’t think they could handle EuroPride, which features a Pride parade. He said, “This is a violation of minority rights, but at this moment the state is pressured by numerous problems.”

