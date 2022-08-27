Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist.

