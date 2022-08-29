Fire on Baltic Sea ferry under control, no injuries

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire has been reported on passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze — which described as “limited” — was put out. No one has been reported injured. The ferry, which was north of Sweden’s Baltic Sea island of Gotland, will be towed to its destination in Sweden with all passengers staying on board. According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, the fire Monday caused smoke but “no open flames.” Reportedly a tire was ablaze on the ferry’s car deck. One passenger said everyone went to the upper deck. Nearby ships and a helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.