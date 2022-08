A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella.

The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze.

Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47.

CalFire is on scene battling the fire right now with three fire trucks and seven more in route

No word yet on the cause of that fire.

Check with KESQ on air and online for updates.