La Quinta Starbucks first in Coachella Valley to unionize

Employees at a Starbucks on the corner of Highway 111 and Jefferson in La Quinta became the first in the Coachella Valley to vote to unionize.

A spokesperson for the newly formed union wrote in a statement, "We are excited to have a legally recognized seat at the bargaining table. We cannot wait to begin negotiating our contract with Starbucks in good faith to get our partners the wages they deserve and have their VOICES HEARD."

The workers' vote to unionize at the La Quinta Starbucks location came on June 21 and was a 5-4 vote.

News Channel 3 has reached a Starbucks spokesperson for a response.

Jake Ingrassia

