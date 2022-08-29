Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. She will play again Wednesday. Fans came to the U.S. Open far and wide for Williams. They were eager to see her play or, if they were not lucky enough to hold the right ticket, were hoping for an autograph, a glance at her practicing or merely the chance to breathe the same Flushing Meadows air as her.

