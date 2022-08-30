Valley philanthropist Patti Grundhofer dies at 54

Patti Grundhofer, one of the Coachella Valley's most prominent philanthropists who donated to dozens of local nonprofits, died Sunday at 54.

Grundhofer passed away in her sleep at her Montana home. The cause of death has not been released.

The Indian Wells resident and her husband Jack, who died in 2021, made contributions to 25 local nonprofits, including the Living Desert, Animals Samaritans, and United Way of the Desert.

She recently spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about Eisenhower Health's new physical therapy and rehabilitation services center, which bears the couple's names.

Grundhofer was set to be honored later this year as Philanthropist of the Year, as part of National Philanthropy Day in the Desert.

Friends say she was extremely intelligent, funny, generous, and loved animals.

Details on a memorial service are forthcoming. She is survived by her mother and brother.