Boat catches on fire in the garage of a Cathedral City home

A boat inside a home in Cathedral City caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Raposa Road, near Panorama Road.

John Rizya, a witness, told News Channel 3 crew that he saw the fire break out in the home's garage as he was driving by after picking up his son from school.

Rizya he used his vehicle to help get the boat out of the garage as the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The move helped firefighters get a hold of the fire.

"Perfect opportunity for me to be here and see something like that and, you know, have the capabilities to get that boat out of there to try to save that house," Rizya said.

There is no word on a possible cause. Fire crews remain at the scene.

