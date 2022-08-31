FBI’s team to investigate massive cyberattack in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A rapid deployment team of FBI cyber experts is heading to Montenegro to investigate a massive and coordinated attack on the tiny Balkan nation’s government and its services. The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment Wednesday, calling it “another confirmation of the excellent cooperation between the United States of America and Montenegro.” Last weekend, Montenegro’s Agency for National Security said the country was “under a hybrid war at the moment,” blaming the attack squarely on Russia. Meanwhile, a Cuban hacker group has claimed responsibility while experts said it could also be the work of both individuals and organized criminal groups.

