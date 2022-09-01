In video, Afghan woman accuses Taliban official of rape

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan woman has put out a video on social media accusing a senior Taliban official of forcing her into marriage and raping her repeatedly. The woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, pleaded for rescue, saying she was being confined by the Taliban in a Kabul apartment after she tried to escape. Elaha said former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti forced her to marry him six months ago. Khosti acknowledged marrying Elaha but denied mistreating her. The video sparked a campaign of support from women activists, who say there have been multiple reports of Taliban threatening and intimidating women into marriage.

