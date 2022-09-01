Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise

Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs. Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company’s investment was made possible by last month’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS bill sets aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry, which due to COVID-related supply chain constraints, struggled to manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.