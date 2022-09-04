Labor Day weekend keeps Downtown Palm Springs busy despite high temperatures

Triple digit heat didn't stop people from visiting Downtown Palm Springs this holiday weekend.

We spoke to tourists and businesses braving the high temperatures. Patios were packed and streets were filled with people shopping.

Rita Medina from Garden Grove was visiting Palm Springs for the first time. She visited several restaurants and took plenty of pictures on her trip.

"We're just trying to see if we can take pictures of the town. Like I said, it's my first time here and we're just driving around and whatever we see, we're just gonna stop and take some shots," says Medina.

Las Palmas Brewing Manager, Christopher Carrick tells us the Labor Day weekend crowd has livened up the city.

"It's picking up, especially during the slow season, which is right now in the Summer time. We've definitely seen a little increase of people from out of town plus our regulars so it's always nice," says Carrick.

Temperatures in the one teens didn't keep people from visiting the 'Forever Marilyn' statue and enjoying activities in the area.

Despite inflation and higher prices people are still visiting the desert region to enjoy their three day weekend.

Audrey Herold, who's visiting Palm Springs for a reunion says, "We were talking about making this an annual thing, coming back every year."

One thing business owners want visitors to know next time they're in town, "I feel like it's very important to support the small local spots. Don't be afraid of venturing out and checking them out," says Carrick.