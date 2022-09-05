2nd web-hosting provider drops harassment site Kiwi Farms

NEW YORK (AP) — A second web-hosting provider has dropped stalking and harassment website Kiwi Farms, making the forum inaccessible on the public internet. DDoS-Guard said Monday that it stopped providing services to Kiwi Farms after reviewing the site’s content. Cloudfare previously cut off service to Kiwi Farms. The moves by the hosting providers comes after transgender Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti, who goes by “Keffals” online, launched a campaign against Kiwi Farms. The site was created and operated by 29-year-old Joshua Conner Moon and became a forum for harassment of social media figures, especially transgender people, feminists and people of color.

By The Associated Press

