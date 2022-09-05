Chile’s Boric tries to turn page after constitution fails

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — After voters in Chile rejected a progressive constitution that would have fundamentally changed the country, political leaders have started working on finding a path forward to reform the current charter which dates back to the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. Rejection had been widely expected in Sunday’s plebiscite, but the 24-point margin of victory for the rejection camp was a repudiation of a document that was three years in the making. “What do Chileans want? We know what they don’t want, they don’t want this new proposed constitution,” said Marta Lagos, head of pollster MORI. “We’re now searching for what they do want.”

