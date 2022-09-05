New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died. He was 92. Landrieu was opposed to segregation and assembled a multi-racial coalition that took over New Orleans politics. His two terms as mayor were notable for integrating the city’s government and supporting Black leaders. He was a cabinet secretary for President Jimmy Carter and later an appellate judge, making room for the political careers of his children, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday.

