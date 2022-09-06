About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles.

City officials said the Fox Creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road and Laredo Village were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.

They said some streets within the Palo Verde Meadows neighborhood and some streets north of Ramar Road were still without electricity.

Sunday night’s storm that packed wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) resulted in a blackout for most of the northwest Arizona city’s 40,000 residents.

Mohave Electric Cooperative said the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark.

City officials said the cooling center at Sunrise Elementary School is still open and providing air conditioning, power charging and food for people and pets who need shelter from the triple-digit heat.

Bullhead City is directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, and is 97 miles (156 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.