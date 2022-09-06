South Coast AQMD issues smoke advisory due to Fairview Fire

South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory due to the fire that is burning south of Hemet near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. As of Tuesday morning, Riverside County Fire Department has been fighting the blaze that has burned 2,400 acres and is 5% contained.

South Coast AQMD says that the fire may reduce air quality in portions of Riverside County including the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley is also facing a heat wave right now as the National Weather Service extends the local Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday at 8 p.m. which can also have an effect on air quality.

South Coast AQMD suggest that those who are faced with poor air quality remain indoors, avoid rigourous activity and wear medical-grade masks.

For more air quality tips, visit South Coast AQMD’s Wildfire Smoke & Ash Health & Safety Tips page: http://www.aqmd.gov/wildfire-health-info-smoke-tips.



