Tahquitz High School becomes an evacuation center as Fairview Fire evacuations continue

The Fairview Fire is continuing to grow and many who are close to the blaze are being asked to evacuate. Thus far, two people have died and one person has been injured while trying to escape the blaze.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for residents south of Cactus Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, north of Red Mountain Road, west of the U.S. Forest Service Boundary and east of Sage Road.

Riverside County Fire says that some residents have chosen to shelter in place but they recommend that people evacuate when asked.

Eric Dudley is a local resident who evacuated the area with his family due to the Fairview Fire. Dudley is currently staying at Tahquitz High School that has been turned into an evacuation center by the red cross.

Dudley said that he and his family did not have much time to escape the fire that was barreling towards their home before losing everything.

"We had less than an hour an hour evacuation pretty much what only we can carry with you. We had to take we can take," Dudley said.



A Red Cross representative said that as of this afternoon, over 30 people came in to seek shelter from the fire.



The Red Cross is currently providing food, shelter and resources for evacuees like Dudley who is still waiting for the his full damage report.



“I don't have a home anymore. I have to figure out where am I gonna go and what I'm going to do? How am I going to find shelter? Long term shelter you know?," said Dudley.



Hemet locals are banding together to provide support to those in need. Employees from a nearby Lowe's stopped by Tahquitz High School today to drop off several cases of water to show their support for their community.

“Knowing the circumstances of what we're faced with here and our local community is just a way of giving back with water," said Frank Montoya, a Lowe's employee.



People are showing up to the school to provide emotional support as well.

Brent Perez, a teacher at West Valley High School, showed up to Tahquitz High School to check in on students who lost their homes in the fire.



“I wanted to stop by and just see if I, you know, see any kids here wanted to say hello, and, you know, be a familiar face, and really just try to comfort them," said Brent Perez.



Tahquitz High School in addition to other schools within the hemet school district will remain closed today and will continue to update families as the firefighters continue to try to get the growing blaze under control.