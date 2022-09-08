Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity

Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day.

Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben Guitron.

Officers responding to the collision noted the red car had been stolen from out of the Coachella Valley and started searching the area, just two blocks away from the school.

Police shut down the school during the search effort as a precaution.

Guitron said the 3 suspects were located and detained. They were not initially named by police.

The school was said to be on lockdown for 45 minutes but then was allowed to reopen for students, according to Guitron.

