Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

An inmate was found dead at Robert Presley Detention Center Wednesday night.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies assigned to the detention center responded to the cell of a unresponsive male inmate at about 6:53 P.M.

Jail medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, which was continued by Riverside City Fire and American Medical Response personnel. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 7:26 P.M.

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Coroner's Bureau. The identification of the inmate will not be released at this time pending notification to the family.

There are no signs of foul play. No further information about the incident is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Investigator Galapir at (951) 955-0156.