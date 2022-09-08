On the frontlines of the Fairview Fire as it burns ‘in almost every direction’

Fire crews battled fresh, dry brush sparking up on the frontlines of the Fairview Fire Thursday as acreage increased dramatically, more than doubling from one day prior.

"We had a shift in the wind patterns for the last couple days, so we did have a growth last night," said CalFire Public Information Officer Jay Smith. "Pretty much, the fire did take off in almost every direction."

Flames jumped feet into the air as smoke blanketed the entire region. "When that wind shifts and it aligns with the fuel the topography, that's just what makes fire spread," Smith said.

Firefighters deployed heavy machinery like bulldozers to clear away flashy fuels as hand crews marched in to cut fire lines.

Crews ignited a backfire in the Sage area Thursday, using the tactic of intentionally setting flames along the fire's inner edge to control the direction its traveling.

Just a mile away, firefighters were protecting structures. Ash and charred brush surrounded them, but the homes themselves were spared.

Firefighters said a key factor that allowed them to save homes was several feet of defensible space between the brush and the homes.

"Firefighters are out there trying to get that direct line on there and put as much effort as it possibly can," Smith said.